You are here

Home > Real Estate
CO-WORKING IN HONG KONG

S'pore-based firm finds room for growth in HK's co-working space

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 05:50
hpeishan@sph.com.sg@PeiShanBT

BT_20170902_PSCOWORKA_3066626.jpg
Kafnu's hot desks have sea and garden views. The telephone booth offers members a private space for calls. Next Story Group is renting 7,000 sq ft on the second floor of Kerry Hotel in Hung Hom to create Kafnu, which will hold 70 desks.

Hong Kong

A WHISKY bar for networking, sleeping pods for naps, and hot desks to zone in on projects.

These will be part of Kafnu, one of the latest co-working spaces in Hong Kong to be opened next month and the first by Singapore-based company Next Story Group.

Next Story's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening