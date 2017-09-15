SRX launches drone viewings for Singapore properties

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SRX Property said on Thursday that it has launched X-Drone, a new programme that uses aerial photography and videography by drones to market Singapore properties. An SRX spokesman said it is the only listing platform in the country to offer this drone viewing service.
The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal