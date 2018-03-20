You are here

Home > Real Estate

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 6:49 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

A STATE tender for a plum 99-year leasehold commercial and residential site in Holland Road closed on Tuesday, attracting a total of 15 bids. Some developers have placed multiple bids with different concept proposals for the site.

Under the dual-envelope concept and price tender mode for the site's sale, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which conducted the tender, has released only the names of the bidders but not their bid prices.

Among those who bidded were City Developments, in partnership with RB Capital; Allgreen Properties in partnership with Kerry Properties; Far East Organization in partnership with an affiliated company and Sekisui House.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Also bidding were Lendlease which tied up with Pontiac Land; UOL Group, which teamed up with United Industrial Corporation; CapitaLand in partnership with Hotel Properties; SingHaiyi Group in a tie-up with its controlling shareholder Haiyi Holdings; Perennial Real Estate Holdings in partnership with Qingjian Realty; GuocoLand in partnership with Hong Leong Holdings' fully-owned unit Intrepid Investments, TID and Hong Realty; and Chip Eng Seng in partnership with Roxy-Pacific Holdings and JBE Properties.

Bidders were required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes. Under this system, only the envelopes containing concept proposals were opened on Tuesday.

The concept proposals should demonstrate how the proposed development on the land parcel will address the following evaluation criteria: quality of design concept, quality of public realm, and track record.

A Concept Evaluation Committee (CEC) will first evaluate the concept proposals against the evaluation criteria. Only those that substantially satisfy the evaluation criteria will be shortlisted by the CEC for the second stage of the tender evaluation.

At the second stage, the price envelopes of proposals with acceptable concepts will be opened for consideration. The site will then be awarded to the tenderer with the highest bid.

The Holland Road site can have a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 59,715 square metres (642,766 sq ft), of which up to 13,500 sq m can be used for retail. The URA has also set a cap of 570 residential units for the project.

At least 60 per cent of the total GFA should be for residential use and the remaining 40 per cent may be for commercial use.

The land parcel is divided into two zones.

Zone 1 is intended for residential development. The types of housing units that can be allowed in this zone are flats, serviced apartments and/or strata landed houses.

Zone 2 is intended for commercial and/or serviced apartment uses. To create a vibrant "live, work and play" setting, dual "office/residential" use units - whereby each unit is allowed to be used for both office and/or residential uses interchangeably without planning permission - may be allowed as part of this zone subject to compliance with government requirements.

No strata subdivision is allowed in Zone 2.

The plot is the first Government Land Sales site launched as part of the Holland Village Extension plan unveiled in URA's 2014 Master Plan .

Market watchers expect that all in, it could take about two months before URA awards the site.

The successful bidder will be given seven years to complete the project.

Real Estate

Technology holds promise, but no silver bullet for land rights: World Bank

Forest City developer Country Garden says annual core profit up 106%

Squatters in upmarket London property spark debate over homeless

California housing problems are spilling across its borders

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades CDL to 'buy', OCBC maintains 'buy'

CapitaLand inks deal to manage Phnom Penh mall in Oxley's development The Peak

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_200318_91.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

DBS.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group hit by lawsuit from top shareholder Goldilocks as default looms

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS unveils electricity marketplace for Jurong residents to select energy retailers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening