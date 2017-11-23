You are here

Home > Real Estate

Strong trading in UK housing market: Countryside

This was helped by low interest rates, higher demand from first-time buyers, but developer's peers have flagged weakness in the sector
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 5:50 AM

London

COUNTRYSIDE Properties said trading in Britain's housing market was robust, with strong customer demand, favourable mortgage lending conditions and "good political support".

Countryside, which regenerates public land and builds houses on its own plots, said trading was aided

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Keppel Land in JV to develop two premium condominium projects in Bangkok's CBD

Capital World acquires right to develop Johor township for RM63m

Developers 'in two main camps over how much to bid for land'

Cromwell Reit re-launches IPO after changes

US homes sales accelerate, supply still a constraint

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening