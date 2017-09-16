You are here
Sun Hung Kai Properties sees sales slowing after record year
Developer posts 29% jump in full-year contracted sales value
Hong Kong
Sun Hung Kai Properties posted a 29 per cent jump in full-year contracted sales value to a record as demand for new apartments boomed, but Hong Kong's most valuable developer indicated that sales in the current year would taper off.
Total contracted sales hit HK$52.4
