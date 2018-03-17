You are here
Tenders launched for parcels at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
Mattar Road site has an area of 6,230.2 square metres and the one at Silat Avenue occupies an area of 22,851.6 sq m
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential sites at Mattar Road and Silat Avenue for sale by public tender under the confirmed list of the first half 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.
The land parcel at Mattar Road, which is
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg