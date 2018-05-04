Thai builder eyeing 20% revenue growth

Bangkok

WHA Corp, Thailand's top industrial estate and warehouse developer, targets a 20 per cent revenue growth this year on higher government spending on infrastructure, foreign investment and a growing e-commerce market, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company is also set to benefit from tax incentives that its customers receive on the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project in Thailand's industrial east, chief executive Jareeporn Jarukornsakul told Reuters in an interview.

The US$45 billion project near the Gulf of Thailand, aimed at attracting high-tech investment, is a centrepiece of the Thai junta's policy to boost growth and includes building high-speed trains and airports.

WHA targets land sales of 1,400 rai (224 ha) this year and expects more next year as investment in the EEC starts. Most of its industrial estates are located in EEC provinces where investors qualify for incentives.

WHA expects revenue growth to be higher in 2019, she said.

The company, which also operates an industrial estate in Vietnam, is studying expansion in Myanmar, the CEO said, as it was an "interesting" market due to its large population. REUTERS