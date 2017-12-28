You are here

Home > Real Estate

The Wilshire en bloc sale tender launched with S$98.07m indicative guide price

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 8:13 PM

The Wilshire.jpg
Savills Singapore, the marketing agent for the District 10 property's collective sale, said that the indicative guide price is S$98.07 million, which works out to S$1,525 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) based on the existing gross floor area (GFA) of 64,310 sq ft.
Savills Singapore

THE tender for the collective sale of the freehold The Wilshire along Farrer Road has been launched.

Savills Singapore, the marketing agent for the District 10 property's collective sale, said that the indicative guide price is S$98.07 million, which works out to S$1,525 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) based on the existing gross floor area (GFA) of 64,310 sq ft.

The Wilshire, which is on a 39,130 sq ft site, is about 500 m from Farrer Road MRT Station.

The existing GFA reflects an equivalent plot ratio of 1.643, which exceeds the 1.6 plot ratio for the site in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014. The site is zoned for residential use.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The site can be redeveloped into a new 12-storey project up to the current GFA, with no development charge payable," said Suzie Mok, senior director of investment sales at Savills Singapore.

The Wilshire, which was built in the 1980s, is an eight-storey development with 20 apartments with strata areas ranging from 2,196 sq ft to 5,662 sq ft; owners stand to receive gross sales proceeds ranging from S$3.7 million to S$6.8 million per unit respectively, based on the indicative guide price.

Savills had also previously marketed The Wilshire's collective sale in 2014; back then, the indicative guide price was S$96-98 million. However, the Singapore residential property market sentiment was pretty grim back then, following the introduction of the Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) framework in late June 2013.

Ms Mok is more sanguine about finding a buyer for The Wilshire site this time round, given the current collective sale boom.

She is also counting on a spillover of interest in the site from the buzz being generated from the Government Land Sale (GLS) site in Holland Road that is currently up for tender. "The neighbourhood is poised to enjoy the convenience of an upcoming mall and the amenities from the future project on the GLS site which will be the catalyst for potential capital value uplift in the near future," she added.

The Holland Road GLS site is zoned for commercial and residential use.

The tender for The Wilshire will close on Jan 25, 2018.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Aluminium supplier Soon Lian buys Tuas factory for S$7.8 million

UAE property developer secures 1b dirham loan for mega-project

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

Office market starts shifting in landlords' favour again

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening