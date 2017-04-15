You are here

Toronto-based CIBC to move to new HQ after almost a century

This will allow bank to bring together most of the 21,000 employees scattered across more than 20 buildings in the city
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will lease up to 1.75 million square feet in two connected towers.
Toronto

CANADIAN Imperial Bank of Commerce is moving to new headquarters after almost a century at Commerce Court in the heart of Toronto's financial district.

CIBC agreed to become the anchor tenant for a new office complex being built a few blocks south of Commerce Court, the

