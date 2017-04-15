You are here
Toronto-based CIBC to move to new HQ after almost a century
This will allow bank to bring together most of the 21,000 employees scattered across more than 20 buildings in the city
Toronto
CANADIAN Imperial Bank of Commerce is moving to new headquarters after almost a century at Commerce Court in the heart of Toronto's financial district.
CIBC agreed to become the anchor tenant for a new office complex being built a few blocks south of Commerce Court, the
