Toronto votes to regulate and restrict short-term rentals

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Toronto
THE Toronto city council on Thursday approved regulations governing short-term rentals, requiring operators to register with the city and restricting the types of properties that Canadian homeowners can rent as it grapples with a growing affordability crisis.
Under the new
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo