You are here

Home > Real Estate

Trump's border wall one year into his term is no more than prototype

No funding has been appropriated by Congress to advance the project beyond the testing phase; there's no final design
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171228_UWWALL28_3238083.jpg
Eigth prototypes of President Trump's US-Mexico border wall being built near San Diego, in the US, are seen from across the border from Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct 22. The border wall has run into opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

ALMOST a year into US President Donald Trump's first term, the border wall he passionately promoted throughout his election campaign amounts to eight prototypes, no more than 30 feet long each, sitting in a desert outside San Diego.

No funding has been appropriated by

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

Office market starts shifting in landlords' favour again

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Xi's tighter grip will put a crimp on Chinese real estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

US homeowners rush to pre-pay 2018 tax ahead of deduction cap

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
4 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
5 Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171228_KROFFICE27A_3238585.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Office market starts shifting in landlords' favour again

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening