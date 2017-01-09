You are here

UK house price growth picks up speed again: Halifax

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20:46

Growth in British house prices picked up speed for the second month in a row in December and a shortage of homes on the market is expected to support prices in 2017, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

In the three months to December, house prices were 6.5 per cent higher compared with the same period a year earlier, up from growth of 6.0 per cent in the three months to November, Halifax said.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected an increase of 5.8 per cent.

In monthly terms, house prices jumped by 1.7 per cent in December, the strongest increase since March.

Martin Ellis, an economist with Halifax, said yearly price growth was expected to slow to between 1 and 4 per cent by the end of 2017. "The relatively wide range for the forecast reflects the higher than normal degree of uncertainty regarding the prospects for the UK economy this year," he said in a statement.

REUTERS

