Underground and overwhelmed? Brighten up your basement digs

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
IT'S no easy feat to find an affordable apartment in many cities. Renters will scour the city streets for a decent deal, searching uptown, downtown and increasingly, underground.
But basement dwellings often have low ceilings, cramped rooms and little natural light,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal