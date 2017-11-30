You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 4:08 PM

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday launched the tender for a commercial and residential site in Holland Road under a dual-envelope concept and price tender that will close on March 20 , 2018.

Located near Holland Village MRT Station, the site can have a maximum gross floor area of 59,715 square metres, of which up to 13,500 sq m can be for retail use. The URA has also set a cap of 570 residential units for the project.

It has also launched the tender for a private housing site along Handy Road in the Dhoby Ghaut area that can yield about 130 residential units. The tender for this site will close on Jan 30, 2018, together with another private residential site at Chong Kuo Road and the executive condominium or EC site at Sumang Walk under a batched-tender exercise.

The Holland Road and Handy Road sites are being launched for sale under the confirmed list of the second-half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sites on the confirmed list are launched for tender according to schedule, regardless of demand.

The URA also made available for application under the reserve list two private housing sites - one in Mattar Road that can yield about 255 units and another in Canberra Drive that can yield about 765 units.

Sites on the reserve list are launched for tender only upon successful application by a developer or when there is sufficient market interest in a site.

All four sites have 99-year leasehold tenure. Together, they can potentially yield about 1,720 residential units, the URA said in its release.

The land parcel at Holland Road is the first sale site to be launched as part of the Holland Village Extension plan unveiled in the Master Plan 2014.

"As the design quality of the new development is critical to set Holland Village apart as a distinctive and endearing Identity Node, a concept and price revenue tender system will be adopted to evaluate the tenders received for the commercial and residential site," the URA said.

Under this system, tenderers are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes. The concept proposals should demonstrate how the proposed development on the land parcel will address the following evaluation criteria: quality of design concept, quality of public realm, and track record.

A Concept Evaluation Committee (CEC) will first evaluate the concept proposal against the evaluation criteria. Only concept proposals that substantially satisfy the evaluation criteria will be short-listed by the CEC for the second stage of the tender evaluation.

At the second stage, the price envelopes of proposals with acceptable concepts will be opened for consideration. The site will then be awarded to the tender with the highest bid among those with acceptable concept proposals.

The URA will be conducting a briefing session on the key planning and urban design requirements as well as the evaluation criteria for the Holland Road site on Dec 8, 2017.

Real Estate

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

UK house price growth weaker than expected in November: Nationwide

Cromwell European Reit opens unchanged at trading debut

Cushman & Wakefield names Matthew Bouw Asia-Pacific CEO

Hong Kong private home prices hit record high for 12th straight month

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

The Stradia en bloc
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening