URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 10:53 AM
The land parcel at Mattar Road, which is under a 99-year lease, has a site area of 6,230.2 square metres (sq m) with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 18,691 sq m. It can yield an estimated 250 units.
SINGAPORE'S Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential sites at Mattar Road and Silat Avenue for sale by public tender under the confirmed list of the first half 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The land parcel at Mattar Road, which is under a 99-year lease, has a site area of 6,230.2 square metres (sq m) with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 18,691 sq m. It can yield an estimated 250 units.

The site at Silat Avenue, also under a 99-year lease, has occupies an area of 22,851.6 sq m and with a GFA of 84,551 sq m. It can yield a maximum of 1,125 housing units. The site is zoned for residential and residential with commercial at the first storey.

The building height for both developments will vary. The Mattar Road site has a low rise zone of five storeys and a high rise zone of 64 metres above mean sea level (AMSL), while the Silat Ave site will have a low rise zone of 50 metres and a high rise zone of 200 metres AMSL.

The tender for the two sites will close at noon on April 26. The tender closing for these two sites will be batched with another residential site at Cuscaden Road, which was launched for sale on Feb 27.

