URA to launch tender for West Coast Vale reserve list site

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has accepted an application from a developer to put up the residential site at West Coast Vale for sale by public tender.
The land parcel was made available for sale on the reserve list of the Second Half 2017 Government Land Sales
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo