You are here

Home > Real Estate

US firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups, shares rise

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:11 PM

WL_1S;23L_220319.jpg
US private equity firm Starwood Capital Group announced bids on Thursday to acquire a quarter of Austrian property company CA Immo and a smaller stake in its rival Immofinanz, sending shares in both higher.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[VIENNA] US private equity firm Starwood Capital Group announced bids on Thursday to acquire a quarter of Austrian property company CA Immo and a smaller stake in its rival Immofinanz, sending shares in both higher.

A Luxembourg-based unit of Starwood is offering CA Immo shareholders 27.50 euros per share, minus any dividend paid, a slight premium to Wednesday's closing price of 26.54 euros. It is seeking to acquire up to 26 per cent of the company, it said.

Starwood, which specialises in real estate, is offering Immofinanz shareholders 2.10 euros per share, minus any dividend, also slightly above Wednesday's closing price of 2.008 euros. Starwood aims to acquire up to 5 per cent of the firm.

Shares in both companies moved towards those offer prices in early trading after the early-morning announcement. By 0825 GMT CA Immo shares had risen 3.7 per cent to 27.52 euros and Immofinanz's were up 4.1 per cent at 2.09 euros.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We believe that the substantial capital resources and experience we can contribute as a strategic shareholder of CA Immo and Immofinanz could provide significant value," Starwood said in a statement, adding that it supports both companies' management teams.

A spokeswoman for CA Immo declined to comment on the offer. Immofinanz was not immediately available for comment.

Immofinanz last month effectively abandoned its plan to merge with CA Immo following pressure from an activist investor, saying it was now considering selling its 26 per cent stake in its rival.

"It is not the intention of the bidder to completely take over CA Immo and Immofinanz with these takeover offers. Upon completion of both takeover offers, CA Immo and Immofinanz shall remain listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange," Starwood said.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Bukit Sembawang secures Makeway View for S$168m

Bukit Sembawang secures Makeway View for S$168m

Sasseur Reit offers public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Freehold Olina Lodge launched for collective sale at S$220m

Good Class Bungalow deals start to rev up

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
2 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
3 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
4 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening