US homeowners rush to pre-pay 2018 tax ahead of deduction cap

Tax overhaul recently signed by Trump caps deduction for state and local levies, including property tax, at US$10,000
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

New Yorkers are asking about how to pre-pay their 2018 property tax bills in the current year in the hope of deducting them from 2017 taxes.
Washington

HOMEOWNERS in American states with the highest property taxes are looking to pre-pay their 2018 bills ahead of a US$10,000 cap on the deduction for state and local levies, including property taxes, in the tax overhaul that US President Donald Trump recently signed.

