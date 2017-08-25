You are here

US sales of previously owned homes decline to 11-month low

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 21:20

[WASHINGTON] An unexpected decline in sales of previously owned US homes last month to the lowest level since August 2016 indicates rising prices and lean inventories are impeding faster growth in the housing market, National Association of Realtors data showed on Thursday. The July figure was depressed by weakness in the Midwest and Northeast.

The housing market's biggest hurdle remains a limited number of properties for sale because it's keeping home-price growth above the pace of wage gains and leaving prospective buyers with fewer choices. Elevated prices are preventing some from becoming homeowners for the first time.

The slowdown follows data on Wednesday that showed a decline in new-home sales, which are considered a timelier indicator though they account for only about 10 per cent of the market. Such purchases are calculated when a contract is signed while existing home sales, which are calculated when a contract closes, account for the remaining 90 per cent of the market.

The setback in July is unlikely to stop the housing recovery from continuing to make gradual progress on the heels of solid hiring and low borrowing costs.  "Just not enough homes are showing up - an inventory shortage," Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said at a press briefing accompanying the report. "Demand remains strong but the inventory shortage is the choke point." That's keeping prices elevated. "There's a continuing misalignment between home price growth and people's income or wage growth," he said.

