You are here
Venue switch by Canada chamber sparks debate on Trump's conflict of interest
American Chamber of Commerce in Canada's move to Vancouver tower bearing US president's name triggers concerns it's seeking to curry favour with him
Ottawa
THE American Chamber of Commerce in Canada had long planned to hold a meeting on Thursday night at the Vancouver home of a US diplomatic official to talk about trade relations in the Donald Trump era.
Then, two days ago, the group suddenly switched its plan - choosing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg