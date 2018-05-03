You are here

Home > Real Estate

Vonovia to make US$1b offer for Sweden's Victoria Park

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 2:23 PM

file6zur7eulkx53tyzpd8l.jpg
Vonovia, Germany's biggest residential property company, on Thursday announced that it would make a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB for a total of 9.56 billion Swedish krona (S$1.44 billion).

[FRANKFURT] Vonovia, Germany's biggest residential property company, on Thursday announced that it would make a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB for a total of 9.56 billion Swedish krona (S$1.44 billion).

Vonovia said it would tap equity markets for around 1 billion euros for the deal, which has been recommended by Victoria Park's bid committee, and that the offer would be fully financed by a bridge facility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are very excited about entering the Swedish market for the first time, and we are particularly happy that we identified Victoria Park as a company that follows the same business principles", Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

Vonovia also reported financial results for the first quarter, with funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, up 12 per cent to 243.6 million euros.

That compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 241 million euros.

Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for 2018, forecasting FFO I would increase to between 1.03 billion and 1.05 billion euros, up as much as 13 per cent from 2017.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Amazon halts plan for office tower in Seattle over proposed tax

Thai developer WHA eyes 20% revenue growth this year - CEO

US$2.2m in Bangkok buys marble baths, butlers and a Bentley

US$2.2m in Bangkok buys marble baths, butlers and a Bentley

Top home improvement stock isn't afraid of Ikea's market entry

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening