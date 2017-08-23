Wanda calls off £470m London land buy amid govt pressure

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Shanghai
BILLIONAIRE Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group Co scrapped plans to buy a land plot in London for £470 million (S$820 million) amid the Chinese government's intensifying scrutiny of overseas investments.
Wanda's International Real Estate Center is no longer in pursuit of
