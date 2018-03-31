You are here

Home > Real Estate

Warehouses now worth more than offices, thanks to e-commerce

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

WHILE China slams the brakes on buying trophy properties and the retail apocalypse draws nigh, something less sexy but striking is going on in real estate.

Warehouses are now worth more than office buildings. Giant, high-tech warehouses, to be precise. These "big box" affairs are defined as having at least 18,600 square metres and 8.5-m ceilings, in a report by Colliers International Group that calls out the surge in their value.

Colliers looked at 14 North American markets - all but one, Toronto, in the US - and found that such warehouses sold last year at an average capitalisation rate of 5.8 per cent. That's comfortably lower than the 6.7 per cent cap rate for US office space, including suburban and rural properties, and neck and neck with offices in central business districts, at 5.7 per cent. Cap rates, which measure yield, fall as asset values rise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These are not the sleepy warehouses of old. Distribution centres today are hives of activity. As e-commerce companies race to get that Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit to your doorstep ever faster, they need sophisticated equipment to assemble orders and a swelling workforce to manage it all.

The report itself didn't look at office properties, and markets dominated by offices aren't always the same as major industrial markets. Still, the rise of the warehouse's value is unmistakable nationwide, said Pete Quinn, national director of industrial services for the US at Colliers. Vacancy rates are at "historic lows", Mr Quinn said, and despite a lot of construction, warehouses are being leased as soon as the cranes come down. Indianapolis, Phoenix and California's Inland Empire are among the hot markets.

Investing in this demand are Blackstone Group LP, Gramercy Property Trust, Exeter Property Group and Clarion Partners, he said, adding that KKR & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have also gotten involved.

Amazon.com, naturally, is the top occupier of industrial space in the US, Mr Quinn said. Amazon's competitors, including those that started out with traditional physical stores, such as Kohl's Corp, are modernising their own supply chains to keep up, he said, adding to the demand. WP

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
3 SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
5 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening