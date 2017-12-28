Xi's tighter grip will put a crimp on Chinese real estate

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
A MINISTERIAL demotion in China looks set to upend the country's property market. President Xi Jinping is preparing to sidestep traditional policy shops such as the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to put decision-making into the hands of a smaller group of individuals.
One
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo