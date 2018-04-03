You are here
Cashing in on Chinese tourism boom
Here are three ways that Singapore businesses can tap the significant Chinese tourism traffic fanning out across Asia.
ASIA is fast becoming a popular short-haul travel destination for Chinese travellers. A recent Nielsen report found that 67 per cent of the Chinese consumers who went overseas in 2017 had travelled to Asian countries due to simpler visa procedures, more affordability compared to destinations
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg