Having a bubbly good time, naturally

Soap Ministry is on a mission to educate the public on the benefits of going au naturale.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:50
by
 "My dream is to grow the brand globally. And to have a factory where I can mass produce my products," says Diana Ong, founder and director of Soap Ministry, who believes that using natural products is not only good for the skin but also the environment.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

MACARON, char siew bun, ice-cream - the list goes on. The range of food on display looks delectable enough to get one salivating. But wait a minute - a waft of rose and lavender greets you and you realise that the "food" is actually soap.

Diana Ong, founder and director of Soap Ministry,

