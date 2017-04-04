You are here
Having a bubbly good time, naturally
Soap Ministry is on a mission to educate the public on the benefits of going au naturale.
MACARON, char siew bun, ice-cream - the list goes on. The range of food on display looks delectable enough to get one salivating. But wait a minute - a waft of rose and lavender greets you and you realise that the "food" is actually soap.
Diana Ong, founder and director of Soap Ministry,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg