You are here
How small businesses can protect their financial data
Unprecedented success of WannaCry attack exposed major lapses in business, govt towards cybersecurity
GOVERNMENTS and businesses around the world are still reeling from the malicious cyberattack in May this year by "WannaCry", a ransomware worm that has so far impacted an estimated 230,000 computers across 150 countries.
The unprecedented success of the cyberattack has exposed major
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg