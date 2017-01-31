You are here

Meshing fengshui with Western values

Customers must be able to understand fengshui in order to trust it, says Way Fengshui Group CEO Mark Tan.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50
by
leilal@sph.com.sg

BT_20170131_LLWAYFS31URGY_2716225.jpg
CEO of Way Fengshui Group, Mr Tan (centre), helps customers understand fengshui through transparency and precise language. Instead of using vague words such as "auspiciousness", Way Fengshui's masters speak in terms that include "peace of mind" and "relaxation" - concepts more accessible and familiar to clients.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

GROWING up with a famous fengshui master for a father, Mark Tan never quite understood why people had such respect for what he did for a living. This was despite the numerous poems and lessons about fengshui concepts and philosophies the elder fengshui Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong imbued in his

