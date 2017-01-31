You are here
Meshing fengshui with Western values
Customers must be able to understand fengshui in order to trust it, says Way Fengshui Group CEO Mark Tan.
GROWING up with a famous fengshui master for a father, Mark Tan never quite understood why people had such respect for what he did for a living. This was despite the numerous poems and lessons about fengshui concepts and philosophies the elder fengshui Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong imbued in his
