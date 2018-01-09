Mix it up, robot bartender

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
PERFORMERS in the style of Daft Punk may no longer be the only robots at music festivals. Thanks to a whiz-kid's home-grown startup, the bartender might be one, too.
Tushar Mohan, 24, has cooked up an automated drink dispensing system - capable of mixing cocktails and air bandung alike -
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo