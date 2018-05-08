You are here

Home > SME

S-E Asia SMEs poised for growth

With the expansion of opportunities that digital brings, SMEs in South-east Asia can better harness technology to expand and innovate while tapping existing support networks to overcome funding barriers.
Tue, May 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180508_SMEDIGITALT3DI_3427304.jpg
SMEs have to adapt their operating model for the rigours of the digital economy. A digitally enabled operation ensures SMEs can focus their energy on growing the business, gaining better insights and scaling quickly in times of expansion.
BT FILE PHOTO

ALL giants grow from humble beginnings. Legend, formed in 1984 with US$3,800 is today's Lenovo, a US$32 billion Chinese multinational IT organisation.

Achieving such spectacular growth is not easy, particularly in today's rapidly changing operating environment. Especially for small and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SME

Banking on the Small Business Ecosystem?

Knock on wood for success

A micro-spectroscopy technique to sieve out the fake from the real

Revolutionising the energy management market

Gaining from sustainability

Greenlogy's road to sustainability

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
2 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
3 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit private placement over two times subscribed

May 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, FLT, SK Jewellery, LTC, RE&S

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening