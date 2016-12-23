You are here
SME sentiment sinks past neutral point to all-time low of 49.8
But pessimistic outlook is in line with recent economic indicators, say analysts
Singapore
THE latest SBF-DP SME Index, which measures the business sentiment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has dipped to an all-time low of 49.8.
This is the first time in its seven-year history that it has gone below 50.0, indicating a pessimistic outlook. It was
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg