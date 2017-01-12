You are here
SMF submits Budget recommendations
They include call for incentives such as PIC, Wage Credit schemes to continue
Singapore
MAINTAINING existing incentives such as the Productivity & Innovation Credit (PIC scheme) and Wage Credit; assistance in internationalisation; and promoting collaboration between bigger and smaller firms are some of the recommendations by the Singapore Manufacturing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg