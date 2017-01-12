You are here

SMF submits Budget recommendations

They include call for incentives such as PIC, Wage Credit schemes to continue
Maintaining existing incentives such as the Productivity & Innovation Credit (PIC scheme) and Wage Credit; assistance in internationalisation; and promoting collaboration between bigger and smaller firms are some of the recommendations by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) for the upcoming Singapore Budget 2017.
