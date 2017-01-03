You are here

Home > SME

Used gadgets find new lease of life

The CEO of IT asset disposition company CompAsia talks about its business model and the various obstacles the firm had to overcome.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20170103_ASIACOMP_2671578.jpg
"We also educate our customers that when you buy something that is refurbished, you are actually giving the device a second life, thereby extending the life of the device, reducing e-waste in this world." - Julius Lim, CEO of CompAsia (above)
PHOTO: ARTHUR LEE

THROW a stone and chances are that you will hit someone who owns at least one electronic device. In fact, data from the Department of Statistics Singapore shows that subscription numbers for mobile phones in our densely populated city-state have steadily increased from about 6.9 million in 2009

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 More changes to Companies Act proposed
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 The road ahead
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening