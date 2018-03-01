You are here
Active investment strategies pay off in volatile times
Natixis survey finds that investors have been making opportunistic allocations - they diversify their portfolios and go for private equity
Singapore
PASSIVE investing is no longer the way to go in a volatile stock market.
While many retail investors were caught offguard when global stock markets turned volatile at the start of the year, eight in 10 institutional investors had anticipated the wild swings and cushioned
