You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia gets the jitters as Fed meeting looms

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 8:58 AM

BP_ASIA_190318_75.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Asian share markets got off to a hesitant start on Monday for a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver a hike in US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.

Japan's Nikkei took an early 0.3 per cent drop as exporters were hit by recent broad-based gains in the yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent, while Australia's main index edged up 0.1 per cent.

While Wall Street bounced on Friday, the major indices still ended lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The decline was surprising given figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed a record US$43.3 billion inflow into equities last week, outpacing bond flows for the first time since 2013.

For the year so far US$9.8 billion has gone into tech stocks and US$7.3 billion into financials, while US$41 billion has flowed into emerging markets and US$31 billion into Japan.

Whether the cash continues to flow could depend on what the Fed decides on Wednesday. All 104 analysts polled by Reuters expected the Fed would raise rates to between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent on Wednesday.

They were less certain on whether the "dot plot" forecasts of committee members will stay at three hikes this year or shift higher.

It will also be the first press conference for new Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"Expected is a confident Fed Chair, both with respect to the economy's strength and the Fed's approach to policy," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

"While growth forecasts and the distribution of rate projections are likely to drift up, the median fed funds forecast should remain unchanged at three in 2018 and three more in 2019," they added.

"Gradual and timely are the operative words for policy."

Any nod to four hikes would normally be considered as bullish for the US dollar, yet the currency has shown scant correlation to interest rates in recent months, falling even as policy tightened.

Reasons cited by dealers include concerns about the US budget and current account deficits, political chaos at the White House, better growth in competing countries, particularly Europe, and the risk of a US-led trade war.

Trade will be top of the agenda at a two-day G20 meeting starting later Monday in Buenos Aires and any signs of escalating stress between the US and China could make investors in Asia nervous.

The cautious mood was evident in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen which climbed against a raft of currencies last week. Early Monday, the US dollar was flat at 106.05 yen and still not far from the recent trough of 105.24.

The US dollar was a fraction firmer against a basket of currencies at 90.272, while the euro eased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2276.

The prospect of higher US interest rates was been a burden for non-yielding gold, which slipped 0.8 per cent last week. Early Monday, the metal was down at US$1,311.70 per ounce.

Oil prices eased after ending last week with a solid bounce. Brent futures were off 22 US cents at US$65.99 a barrel, while US crude futures for April, which expire on Tuesday, dipped 22 US cents to US$62.12 a barrel.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening