You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets extend gains at start of the week

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 11:25

hk.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Asian markets on Monday built on last week's gains following another record on Wall Street, while the euro edged up on news that French President Emmanuel Macron's party had secured a healthy majority in National Assembly elections.

The Dow in New York closed at a fresh all-time high thanks to a bounce in energy stocks, providing a positive lead for Asia, with a weaker yen helping Tokyo rally.

The dollar climbed above 111 yen Monday after Japan posted a surprise trade deficit for May. The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.6 per cent higher.

Hong Kong added 0.9 per cent and Shanghai was up 0.3 per cent, while Seoul gained 0.6 per cent and Sydney 0.5 per cent. Wellington, Taipei and Manila were also well up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With few drivers for business this week, eyes will be on the start of talks between Britain and the European Union on its extraction from the economic bloc.

The negotiations come after the ruling Conservative party lost its parliamentary majority in elections this month, weakening the government's hand.

"How these negotiations evolve will likely hold the near term fate for the Pound," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader at Oanda.

The pound, which tumbled in response to the election result, continues to struggle around two-month lows against the dollar.

The euro edged up to sit about US$1.12 after Mr Macron's year-old Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) and its allies won 351 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, giving the president a strong mandate to enact business-friendly reforms.

However, the currency's gains were tempered by the fact the party did not secure the forecast landslide.

On oil markets prices dipped on lingering glut concerns as US companies' rising production offsets big output cuts agreed by OPEC and Russia.

The Baker Hughes rig count showed another rise last week, Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

"That's 22 weeks in a row that oil rigs have been added, a record run," he said, although he pointed out that the rate of new additions was easing.

"Even just a casual observance of the energy news would show that the conversation is turning a little from Opec and its production cut deal efficacy to US production and its sustainability - or growth - at these levels," he added.

AFP

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening