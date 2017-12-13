You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets swing as traders focus on Fed meeting

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:13 AM

[HONG KONG] Asian markets swung in and out of positive territory on Wednesday as investors brushed off another record close on Wall Street and looked ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Dow and S&P 500 clocked up another day of all-time highs, lifted by financials ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Fed, while there were also signs that much-anticipated tax cuts were moving closer.

Bloomberg News reported Republican senators as saying lawmakers in both houses of congress were making progress in reconciling two tax reform bills and a final draft could be agreed imminently and it could go to a vote by next Tuesday.

Bets on the market-friendly tax cuts being introduced helped drive a surge in global markets this year and while equities have stuttered in recent weeks analysts suggested more gains could come.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Apparently, the bull market has ways to run despite 2017 froth as tax cuts are expected to extend the current rally shelf life," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

However, Asian dealers were unable to take up the baton from New York and by the break Tokyo was down 0.3 per cent, Shanghai was marginally down and Singapore shed 0.3 per cent.

Hong Kong added 0.3 per cent and Sydney was barely moved. Seoul added 0.4 per cent and Taipei put on 0.2 per cent.

BITCOIN STABLISES

Traders are awaiting the end of the Fed's two-day meeting, which is widely expected to see the central bank lift borrowing costs again, though the crucial event is outgoing chair Janet Yellen's statement.

Market-watchers will be dissecting her comments for signals about next year's timetable for lifting rates but with the rate rise already baked into prices, there was little movement in the dollar in Asia.

Bitcoin edged up slightly to US$16,880 according to Bloomberg News, with the cryptocurrency seeing a degree of stability in recent days following this month's stratospheric rise to multiple records.

However, while there are warnings of a massive bubble bursting, some analysts say the digital unit could continue to rally, having already increased 20-fold this year.

"Bitcoin has fixed supply and growing demand. Think of it less as a currency and more as a stock which has a fixed supply of shares on issue and increasing demand. What happens then? Prices rise," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

The unit debuted on a major exchange at the weekend, with futures contracts on the unit appearing on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, while it is also expected to list on the rival Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening