You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets track New York rally ahead of next Fed meeting

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 1:54 PM

[HONG KONG] Asian markets posted healthy gains on Monday following another record finish on Wall Street, while the focus turns to the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting later in the week.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on the US central bank as policymakers have to deal with the fallout from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which hammered the country and are expected to hit economic growth.

While it is tipped to keep borrowing costs on hold, the bank's plans for cutting back crisis-era bond-buying stimulus and any signals for the future of interest rates will be pored over.

However, analysts were unsure about any further increases this year with inflation remaining subdued - apart from a bigger-than-expected jump in August - and other indicators still soft.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the likely move to tightening, stock markets remain buoyant and on Friday the Dow and S&P 500 each closed at all-time highs.

In Asia on Monday Hong Kong rose one per cent, Shanghai 0.5 per cent higher and Sydney rallying 0.6 per cent. Singapore added more than one percent, with Wellington 0.2 per cent higher and Taipei climbing 0.4 per cent.

Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

"Ultimately draining the economy of cheap money can't be viewed as a positive for markets accustomed to feeding off central bank largess. Why investors are so complacent is a mystery, but perhaps the reality check will set in midweek," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

POUND STRONGER

While the Fed mulls its next move the pound continues to shine against the dollar after the Bank of England last week indicated it will likely tighten monetary policy itself very soon.

After a big increase in inflation, the bank's governor Mark Carney said Thursday the chances of a hike had increased, followed on Friday by another board member signalling a move in "the coming months".

The remarks come as central banks shift from their easy-money policies with the world economy slowly improving, with the European Central Bank also set to wind in its own stimulus.

The pound was holding above US$1.36 and is sitting around its highest levels since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June last year.

Fears over North Korea receded soon after Friday's second missile test in a month. While the launch over Japan revived geopolitical worries - also coming soon after its provocative nuclear test - analysts said investors were calm for now.

"With the latest missile test we really didn't see much of a market footprint at all," Todd Elmer, Citigroup's head of G10 forex strategy for Asia ex-Japan, told Bloomberg Television.

"What that signals is that investors are not inclined to extrapolate that provocation into any major flareup in geopolitical tension."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
4 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening