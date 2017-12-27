You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia stocks mixed, oil touches US$60, Bitcoin flat

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 10:30 AM

[TOKYO] Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday in trading thinned by a holiday-shortened week. Oil prices breached US$60 a barrel for the first time since 2015 after a pipeline blast in Libya.

Japanese equity benchmarks posted slight gains, while Australian stocks advanced after a four-day weekend. South Korean equities dropped, weighed down by industrial companies after the world's No 2 shipbuilder announced a share sale that saw its price tumble as much as 28 per cent.

The US dollar held within recent ranges against the euro and yen.  US shares offered little direction overnight, with a retreat in technology stocks thanks to downgraded Apple Inc. iPhone X sales estimates one of the few narratives emerging in the year's final trading week. Taiwanese stocks ticked higher Wednesday, suggesting those declines have run their course for now.

China's onshore stocks were little changed after a report showed a smaller gain for industrial-company profits last month. The other main release of the day comes from Vietnam, which has ridden an export boom to tiger-economy status. The country reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product, estimated to show a near-7 per cent growth rate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bitcoin appeared to be forming a bottom above US$15,000 after the cryptocurrency endured a week-long tumble from its record above US$19,000, which was hit Dec 18.

Among the key events remaining for investors this week:

  • US consumer confidence and trade data are on the schedule for the holiday-shortened week.
  • Italy's parliament is expected to be dissolved ahead of elections in 2018.
  • Egypt decides on interest rates.

Japan's Topix Index was little changed as of 10:52am Tokyo time, as was the Nikkei 225 Stock Average.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was little changed, while South Korea's Kospi Index was down 0.4 per cent.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after the underlying gauge slipped 0.1 per cent at the close of trading in New York, when the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent.

The yen was little changed at 113.28 per US dollar.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1859.

The British pound was at US$1.3373.

Australia's dollar bought 77.30 US cents.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped 1 basis point to 2.47 per cent, just 3 basis points higher than its start for the year.

Australian 10-year government bond yields were at 2.72 per cent, little changed.

Commodities West Texas Intermediate was down 0.2 per cent, at US$59.71 a barrel.

The Bloomberg Commodities Index rose 1.2 per cent Tuesday, approaching its high for the month.

Gold was at US$1,282.02 an ounce after advancing 0.7 per cent Tuesday.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening