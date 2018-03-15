You are here

Home > Stocks

Aussie shares end lower as banks fall on inquiry; NZ inches up

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 2:35 PM

2018-02-14T214443Z_693141917_RC1D2481FB20_RTRMADP_3_ASX-RESULTS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished lower on Thursday as an inquiry into the country's scandal-ridden banking sector weighed on financial stocks, while simmering global trade tensions amid worries of fresh US import tariffs on China also dampened sentiment.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 11.2 points to 5,924.1, tracking weaker Wall Street shares that fell for a third session overnight amid concerns about increased protectionism under US President Donald Trump's administration.

Open economies relying heavily on free trade would have much to lose should US protectionism lead to tit-for-tat reprisals globally. Australia in particular is vulnerable as a producer of basic commodities used in the world supply chain.

However, material stocks in Australia firmed on indications that demand from China, the world's top consumer of several commodities, would remain strong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's financial index fell up to one per cent, with the 'Big Four' banks down 0.9-1 per cent due to the inquiry.

"The Commission is focusing on their behaviour and some of the headlines appear to be affecting investor sentiment despite the fact that most of these issues are already well-known," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, referring to the judicial inquiry into the banking sector.

"The spotlight now appears to be affecting trading and they're (banks) certainly underperforming," Mr McCarthy added.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's chief executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, the inquiry into the sector heard earlier in the day.

CBA is the second bank to be scrutinised after National Australia Bank, which conceded on the opening days of the inquiry that its system of bonuses and incentives encouraged bankers to engage in fraudulent lending practices.

Shares of both ended down one per cent, their third session of declines.

Australia's material stocks offered a bright spot, rising as Chinese iron ore and coking coal futures came off multi-month lows after strong economic data from China pointed to firm demand conditions in the world's No 2 economy.

Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto closed 0.7 per cent and two per cent higher, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand shares recovered from earlier losses to close up 0.4 per cent at 8,467.33, also helped by strength in utilities and material stocks.

Power generator Meridian Energy, top boost to the index, added 2.6 per cent to hit a near two-month high.

Investors largely shook off data which showed the economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of last year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening