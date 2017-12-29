You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares end 2017 with solid annual gains

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 2:38 PM

aus.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished lower on Friday, dragged by financials, but posting their best annual performance since 2013 on the last trading day of the year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4 per cent, or 23.0 points, to 6,065.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.3 per cent on Thursday and rose 7.1 per cent this year, registering two consecutive years of gains.

Banks accounted for most of the losses on the benchmark, with the Australian financial index posting an annual decline for the first time since 2011. Australia's banks have been troubled by instances of money laundering and rate-rigging over the course of 2017.

Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.6 per cent, dragging the index, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The metals and mining index capped a strong year by gaining 0.2 per cent to finish near a five-year high on Friday, supported by higher iron ore and copper prices. The index climbed 22.3 per cent in 2017.

Global miner BHP Billiton gained 0.2 per cent, rising to its highest close since May 2015, while its peer Rio Tinto Ltd ticked up 1.2 per cent.

Australian-listed shares of diary firm a2 Milk Company Ltd were the best performers on the benchmark as they gained 261.3 per cent annually. Conversely, Retail Food Group Ltd's shares were the worst performers on the benchmark as they declined 64.8 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile, New Zealand stocks dipped on the last trading of the day of the year, led by industrials and consumer staples, but still posted solid gains 2017, its best year since 2012, marked by multiple record highs.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 per cent or 10.45 points to finish the session at 8,398.080. However, the benchmark gained 22 per cent this year and extended its annual winning streak to a sixth consecutive year.

Auckland International Airport Ltd fell 1.3 per cent to its lowest since Dec 5 and was the biggest drag on the benchmark.

New Zealand-listed shares of a2 Milk Company Ltd ended a stellar year in which it gained 278.9 per cent down 0.7 per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's subsidiaries, associates divest stakes in six malls in India; 2 Reits make board changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening