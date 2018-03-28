You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares fall following Wall Steet slump

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 10:21 AM

2018-02-13T051709Z_539712233_RC1CB5692050_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-BUSINESSSENTIMENT.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped in thin trade on Wednesday, as a sharp fall on Wall Street reduced risk appetite and pushed investors to the sidelines.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 per cent or 33.2 points to 5,799.9 by 0114 GMT. The benchmark added 0.7 per cent on Tuesday.

All three major US stock indexes slumped on Tuesday, as concerns about regulation of social media and autonomous vehicles led to a sell-off in technology shares.

"The negative sentiment we saw around highly valued (US) tech stocks appears to have flown through into trading today,"said Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at brokerage CMC Markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The low volumes indicated investors were waiting for further developments on international trade tensions, as well as European and US inflation data, he added.

Mirroring their US counterparts, technology shares were among the worst performing sectors locally.

The Australian information technology index fell as much as 1.7 per cent, with online accounting firm Xero Ltd tumbling 2.1 per cent to a more than two-week low, while software designer Altium Ltd declined nearly 2.2 per cent.

Materials also contributed to the losses, with BHP, the world's biggest miner, down 0.8 per cent, while South32 fell 1.5 per cent.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto traded 0.4 per cent lower. Rio on Tuesday announced the sale of its remaining Australian coal asset to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesia's Adaro Energy Tbk for US$2.25 billion.

"Some pressure on commodities prices is coming into play in the Australian market today, in paticular falls in copper, oil, and iron ore overnight are weighing on the materials sector and energy sector," said Mr McCarthy.

Woodside Petroleum, Australia's biggest independent gas and oil producer fell 1.1 per cent, while Oil Search dropped 1.8 per cent, its biggest intraday percentage loss in almost four-weeks.

Financial stocks were also under pressure, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia ticking down 0.6 per cent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd fell 0.9 per cent to a near one-and-a-half-year low.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 1.4 per cent or 119.89 points to 8,388.23, its lowest in nearly three-weeks.

Consumer staples accounted for nearly half the losses, with dairy firm a2 Milk Company slumping 7.2 per cent.

Subscription television provider SKY Network Television Ltd was the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark as it plunged 7.9 per cent after announcing that it may lose its Rugby World Cup broadcast bid.

New Zealand business sentiment deteriorated in March even as firms' outlook for their own activity improved, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Optimism on the rise for Singapore SMEs; turnover, profit expectations at 3-year high

Artist Impression (view from Alkaff Lake).jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project

file6zfkwrohp5t1 REUTERS.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening