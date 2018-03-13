You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares buoyed by US jobs data; NZ closes at record high

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 2:55 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday as a firm US jobs data report boosted global investor sentiment while material stocks finished strong on news that Australia could be exempted from new US trade tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 per cent, or 32.90 points, to 5,996.10 at the close of trade, its highest since Feb 28. The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Friday.

The US economy added the biggest number of jobs in over 1-1/2 years in February, data showed, but a slowdown in wage growth pointed to only a gradual increase in inflation this year, which potentially reduces chances of a faster pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Sentiment was bolstered when US President Donald Trump said that he was working on a deal so Australia would be exempt from the tariffs that had roiled markets worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Metals and mining stocks led the gains, with their sub-index finishing the day 1.4 per cent higher, helped by a recovery in base metal prices.

Giant BHP Billiton, the largest miner on the index by market capitalisation, rose 2.1 per cent while Rio Tinto climbed 2.3 per cent to its highest close since March 8.

Gold miner Newcrest mining was the biggest drag on the index, ending the day 4.6 per cent lower, its lowest in seven months.

Newcrest said on Monday its fiscal 2018 guidance would be adversely affected by the closure of its flagship mine following damage to a tailings dam wall.

New Zealand shares ended Monday's session at a record high, led by consumer stocks.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9 per cent or 73.98 points to finish at 8,463.99.

A2 Milk ended about 4.7 per cent higher and served as the biggest boost on the benchmark, while Heartland Bank Ltd ended down 2.7 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening