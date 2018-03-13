You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares down, banks weaken ahead of inquiry, miners decline; NZ edges up

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 9:43 AM

volatility-trading-183f82b8-0c45-11e8-8890-372e2047c935.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALUR] Australian shares fell on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data which could hint at the pace of rate hikes, with bank stocks weakening as a government-backed inquiry into misconduct by the banks began a first round of public hearings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6 per cent, dropping 37.2 points to 5,958.9 by 0056 GMT, to reverse Monday's gains.

Sentiment was dampened after a weak close overnight on Wall Street, with industrial stocks hit by worries about President Donald Trump's metal tariffs.

"We think, overall, its going to be a profit-taking day. It's a holding pattern for the US inflation data tonight,"said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The financial index headed lower after three sessions of gains, with the "Big Four" banks falling between 0.4 and 0.8 per cent.

The government inquiry into suspected misconduct is focusing on banks' practices related to residential mortgages, car finance, credit cards and add-on insurance products.

Weak metal and oil prices weighed on the material sector, with the metals and mining index falling as much as 0.9 percent.

The biggest miner BHP Billiton declined 1.2 per cent, while rival Rio Tinto dropped 1.9 per cent.

Newcrest Mining Ltd extended losses into a fourth session, losing 2.5 per cent.

The gold miner on Monday flagged a hit to its full-year guidance as a dam wall breach led to operations being suspended at its main mine.

After the market opened a technical glitch prevented S&P indices from updating on traders' screens, but the issue was resolved after about an hour, and trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) continued unaffected throughout.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as much as 0.3 per cent to an all-time high of 8,491.7.

Retirement village operator Summerset Group Holdings Ltd was the top gainer, rising as much as 5.9 per cent to a record high.

Ryman Healthcare Ltd rose about 1 per cent, while dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd climbed 1.2 per cent after an early drop.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening