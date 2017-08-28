You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares dragged down by financials; NZ extends losses

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 11:59

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by losses in financial stocks as the sector was hit after Australia's prudential regulator said it would establish an inquiry into Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7 per cent, or 40.061 points, to 5,703.8 by 0219 GMT.

The financial index fell one per cent to its lowest in two months as Australia's four biggest banks lost between 0.8 per cent and 2 per cent.

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said in a statement on Monday it will establish an inquiry into CBA following the bank's alleged breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism finance rules, after Australian Securities and Investment Commission launched its own probe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's been further news about what's happening with CBA, and maybe that's taking a few points out of the market," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer with IG Markets.

Mining stocks were lower as iron ore prices declined more than 4 per cent after nearly returning on Friday to a five-month high hit early last week.

Major miners Rio Tinto Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell as much as 1.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. BHP shares were one per cent higher on support from oil prices.

"The iron ore futures are down about 4 per cent, so that's probably why we're seeing such pressure on pure iron ore players," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Gasoline prices soared to two-year highs on Monday as floods caused by Hurricane Harvey forced refineries across the US Gulf Coast to shut down, while Brent crude futures were 0.3 per cent higher.

Energy stocks rose with Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum up 2.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively. Transport fuel supplier Caltex Australia Ltd was up as much as 1.4 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 per cent, or 27.36 points, to 7,830.45.

New Zealand shares extended losses for a third session, dragged down by the telecommunications and consumer staples sectors.

Chorus Ltd, the biggest loser on the index, fell as much as 5.7 per cent after its full-year profit after tax of NZ$113 million (S$110.94 million) missed analysts' estimates of around NZ$127.4 million.

A2 Milk Company Ltd the second biggest drag on the index fell as much as 2.8 per cent, after hitting a record high in its previous session.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

amber park 16587046.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m

Jervois Gardens 15244139.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Real Estate

Jervois Gardens to be up for sale by tender for about S$68m

Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Overall crime cases in Singapore fall in H1, but e-commerce scams remain a concern

Aug 28, 2017
Technology

Electric scooter co-sharing platform to launch in September in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening