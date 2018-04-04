You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares ease for 4th day as financials drag; NZ higher

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 11:25 AM

2018-02-06T031215Z_108719104_RC172B88E520_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares eased for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, dampened by weakness in financial stocks, although gains in the defensive healthcare sector capped overall losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.7 points to 5,747.2 by 0225 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday.

Financials are under pressure as they are a currency proxy, said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist, Blue Ocean Equities.

"The market is beginning to see a bounce in the US dollar and the Aussie dollar is falling, which means you'll see exposure reduction by global investors in Australia, and that hits the big banks."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Aussie is hovering near four-month lows, hurt by the outlook for global growth amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted its eighth straight losing session, down one per cent, while other lenders among the 'Big Four' fell between 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent.

Mining giant BHP was marginally higher after having fallen as much as 0.4 per cent. Iron ore on the Dalian commodities exchange snapped a five-day gaining streak on Tuesday, and was 1.3 per cent lower at 0225 GMT.

Weaker bullion hit gold stocks with Newcrest Mining dropping 1.3 per cent.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, however, edged higher. Fortescue saw a rating upgrade to 'buy' from Deutsche Bank.

CSL Ltd led gains among healthcare stocks, rising as much as 2 per cent, its best one-day gain in more than three weeks.

"I think that (healthcare) is pretty much a safety play at this point, as most of the stocks in the healthcare sector like CSL, Cochlear are way overvalued, if you look at it on historical terms," Mr Somasundaram added.

Cochlear, however, was slightly lower for the day.

The biggest power producer in Australia, AGL Energy, rose as much as 0.3 per cent, before trading flat after Alinta Energy, owned by Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, expressed an interest in acquiring its coal-fired Liddell Power Station in New South Wales state.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent, or 16.27 points, to 8,346.2.

Dairy company a2 Milk and Auckland International Airport pushed up the index the most. A2 was up 3 per cent, while Auckland edged 0.8 per cent higher.

The world's biggest dairy exporter Fonterra was marginally lower after it said its New Zealand milk output in February fell 2 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening