You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower after volatile Wall Street finish; NZ down

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 10:13 AM

volatility-trading-183f82b8-0c45-11e8-8890-372e2047c935.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were slightly weaker in thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday, as softer iron ore prices weighed on materials stocks and following a see-saw session on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent, or 16.40 points, to 5,773.100 by 0120 GMT, having declined 0.7 per cent on Wednesday. The benchmark was on track to post a decline of about 4 per cent for the month, its biggest since January 2016.

Australian and New Zealand markets are closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays.

US stocks finished lower in a volatile session on Wednesday, dragged by losses in online retailer Amazon.com which fell after a report showed US.President Donald Trump wanted to rein in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are trying to minimise their losses ahead of the long weekend, said Christopher Conway of the Australian Stock Report.

A fall in iron ore prices led to weakness in material stocks, especially miners, with the Australian metals and mining index declining 1.2 percent to its lowest in more than three months.

Global miner BHP slipped 1.5 percent to its lowest in nearly three-weeks, while its rival Rio Tinto slid 0.8 per cent to its lowest since Dec 20.

Consumer staples were also under pressure, with Australian-listed shares of dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd leading the losses.

Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food maker, launched a brand of infant formula that uses the protein made popular by a2 Milk Company, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The New Zealand Herald added that Nestle's product is available in China, raising concerns the Swiss group's version could eat into a2 Milk Company's market share there.

Following strong cues from their US counterparts, Australian real estate stocks climbed as much as 1 per cent.

Real estate investment trust Dexus firmed 1.6 per cent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than six-weeks, while Goodman Group, Australia's largest listed property owner, rose 0.8 per cent.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6 per cent or 50.85 points to 8,337.23, it was on track to lose 0.4 per cent for the month.

a2 Milk Company fell 4.6 per cent to an over five-week low, accounting for about half of the losses on the benchmark.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening