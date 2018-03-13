You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower, led by banking, resources stocks; NZ rises

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 3:25 PM

2018-02-14T214443Z_693141917_RC1D2481FB20_RTRMADP_3_ASX-RESULTS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The material and financial sectors dragged Australian shares lower on Tuesday as commodity prices weakened and a government-backed inquiry into bank misconduct began its first round of public hearings.

The broader market ended the day lower tracking a weak close overnight on Wall Street while investors awaited US inflation data, which could provide clues on the likely pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.4 per cent, falling 21.40 points, to 5,974.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.6 per cent on Monday.

Weak metal and oil prices pushed material stocks lower with the Aussie mining index finishing the day 1.3 per cent down.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BHP Billiton, the largest miner on the index by market capitalisation, fell 0.8 per cent while rival Rio Tinto dropped nearly 2 per cent.

Australia's "Big Four" banks closed between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent lower.

In what could be a year-long inquiry into suspected misconduct heard National Australia Bank Ltd issued almost US$19 billion in home loans under a scheme involving falsified documents.

The government-backed probe follows years of scandals in Australia's financial sector including poor financial advice, interest-rate rigging, and accusations of breaking money-laundering rules.

After the market open, a technical glitch prevented S&P indices from updating on traders' screens, but the issue was resolved after about an hour, and trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) continued unaffected throughout.

In New Zealand, stocks edged up and finished the day higher for a fourth consecutive session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.1 per cent or 9.15 points to finish the session at 8,473.14.

Healthcare and consumer staples contributed to nearly half the gains while utility and real estate stocks weighed on the index.

Retirement village operator Summerset Group Holdings finished the day at a record high, closing 5.6 per cent up while Stride Property Ltd finished 2.3 per cent down.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening