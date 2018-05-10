You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end up on oil rally; NZ at record high

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 3:18 PM

file6yvf8jbinyf15001em0b.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at a more than three-month high on Thursday, boosted by energy and mining companies as rising commodity prices led to increased interest in material stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.18 per cent, or 10.7 points, to 6,118.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark was up 0.26 per cent on Wednesday.

Metal miners were the biggest contributors to the benchmark, with BHP ending 1.7 per cent higher. The stock pushed up the benchmark about 6.7 points.

Copper prices surged on lower inventories, while zinc prices also ticked up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy stocks largely benefited from oil prices, which hit multi-year highs as traders adjusted to the prospects of renewed US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran amid an already tight market.

Woodside Petroleum was among the biggest boosts to the benchmark, ending 5.1 per cent higher.

On the other hand, teleco Telstra Corp served as the biggest drag on the index. The stock lost about 2.5 per cent after local media reported that rival TPG Telecom Ltd planned to offer highly competitive mobile data plans.

Qantas Airways ended about 2.4 per cent lower on rising oil prices. The company is vulnerable to spikes in oil prices due to its dependence on jet fuel, which is refined from crude.

New Zealand shares ended at a record high, marking seven straight sessions of gains as telecommunication and consumer staples stocks rose.

The country's central bank maintained its official cash rate on Thursday, saying inflation remained below its target despite robust economic growth in the country.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2 per cent, or 17.89 points, higher to finish the session at 8,637.72.

Teleco Spark New Zealand was the biggest boost to the benchmark, ending about 1.6 per cent higher, while index heavyweight a2 Milk Co ended about 0.9 per cent up.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
3 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
4 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
5 Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_82.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Pakatan Harapan entitled to form government, says Mahathir

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Trump and Kim may pick Singapore for their summit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening