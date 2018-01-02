You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares flat in low-volume trade; NZ shut for holiday

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 9:39 AM

BP_asx_020118_8.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were little changed on their first day of trade in 2018 on Tuesday, struggling for cues as major financial markets worldwide remained shut for the New Year's holiday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was marginally higher at 0028 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 per cent on the last trading day of 2017, but logged a 7 per cent gain for the year.

"We had anticipated the market to be down a bit more than where we are... there's a bit of buying coming back in, but the volumes are non-existent," said Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets.

"Everyone's looking ahead and trying to find out what the trends are going to be... the immediate catalysts are probably going to come from European and US data."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Material stocks accounted for most the gains on the index, with iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto edging up 0.4 per cent each.

Rio touched its highest since August 2011, and was set for its 10th straight session of gains, while BHP headed for its sixth session on top.

"If you look at the last three months or so, materials and energy stocks were the place to be, and it looks like that's spilling over into the new year," said Mr Weston.

Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Friday as investors bet steel mills in the world's top buyer of the ore will restock the raw material ahead of an expected end in March to steel production curbs imposed to cut pollution.

Gold miners also enjoyed modest gains as the metal touched a three-month high on Friday thanks to a weak US dollar, political tensions and receding concerns over the impact of US interest rate hikes.

Newcrest Mining was among the best performers on the index, climbing as much as 1.5 per cent.

Shares of Brambles rose 1.8 per cent in their biggest single-day spike in almost six weeks after the pallets and container company said it estimates a US$125 million to US$155 million one-time benefit due to the passing of new US tax laws.

New Zealand is closed for a public holiday, with the financial market reopening for trade on Wednesday. The NZ benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 22 per cent in 2017 and extended its annual winning streak to a sixth consecutive year.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening